Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Jones Trading

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jones Trading from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 3.9%

GHI traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $7.07. 215,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,258. The company has a market cap of $166.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.36). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHI. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 111.7% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 14,338.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

