TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP remained flat at $15.42 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,463. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.66.

Insider Transactions at TripAdvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,756.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TripAdvisor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 43,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 156,432 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 156,792 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 402,631 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 117,704 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 308.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

