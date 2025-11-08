Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. 4,323,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,240. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director David S. Coors bought 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,159.42. This trade represents a 7.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

