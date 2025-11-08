Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Trimmed by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

