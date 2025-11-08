Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $19.01 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after buying an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MCD opened at $299.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

