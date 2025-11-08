Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires 3,041 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.13. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

