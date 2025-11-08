Reviewing Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exxon Mobil and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxon Mobil 0 10 8 2 2.60 Vista Energy 0 2 3 2 3.00

Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus target price of $128.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. Vista Energy has a consensus target price of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Vista Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Exxon Mobil.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxon Mobil $324.92 billion 1.54 $33.68 billion $6.88 17.03 Vista Energy $1.65 billion 3.05 $477.52 million $6.80 7.08

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Vista Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Vista Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exxon Mobil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exxon Mobil and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxon Mobil 9.17% 11.34% 6.79% Vista Energy 32.66% 15.92% 5.77%

Risk and Volatility

Exxon Mobil has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Products segment offers fuels, aromatics, catalysts, and licensing services. It sells its products under the Exxon, Esso, and Mobil brands. The Chemical Products segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment offers performance products, including lubricants, basestocks, waxes, synthetics, elastomers, and resins. The company is also involved in the manufacturing, trade, transport, and selling crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products in pursuit of lower-emission business opportunities, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, lower-emission fuels, and lithium. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is based in Spring, Texas.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

