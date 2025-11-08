Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,574. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $751,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,027,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,248,581.94. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $43,769,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,429,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,287,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,366,000 after purchasing an additional 477,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 371,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,380,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

