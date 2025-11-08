Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 38,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Rave Restaurant Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

