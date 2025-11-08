Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,684,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,347.10. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

