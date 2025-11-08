Analyzing Zymeworks (ZYME) and Its Competitors

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) is one of 452 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zymeworks to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zymeworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks -59.96% -21.59% -16.52% Zymeworks Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymeworks and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks $122.87 million -$122.69 million -16.97 Zymeworks Competitors $439.11 million -$68.88 million -9.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zymeworks. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

92.9% of Zymeworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Zymeworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zymeworks has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks’ peers have a beta of 10.24, meaning that their average stock price is 924% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zymeworks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks 1 1 0 3 3.00 Zymeworks Competitors 4797 9964 16002 371 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.04%. Given Zymeworks’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zymeworks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Zymeworks peers beat Zymeworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb company; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and BeiGene, Ltd. It also has licensing and research collaboration with LEO Pharma A/S to discover and develop bispecific antibodies; and Iconic Therapeutics, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.