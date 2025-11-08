NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14, Zacks reports. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NerdWallet updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NerdWallet Trading Up 13.9%

NASDAQ NRDS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 1,794,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,872. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In related news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $45,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 68,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,895.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the second quarter worth $129,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 22.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NRDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

