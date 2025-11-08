ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.350-7.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.16. 838,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. ICU Medical has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $196.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.21 and a beta of 0.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,303.20. This trade represents a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ICU Medical by 75.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 98,147 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 129.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 113,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

