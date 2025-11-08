Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:SABA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 92,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,922. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

