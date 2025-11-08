Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:SABA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 92,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,922. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
