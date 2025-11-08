Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TEAD has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teads from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teads from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teads in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teads from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Teads Price Performance

TEAD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 2,239,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.28. Teads has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Teads had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.The business had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter.

Teads Company Profile

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

