Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 42.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) rose 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 381,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 93,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 5.07.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

