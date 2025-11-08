Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 446,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 289,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Visionstate Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Visionstate Company Profile
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
