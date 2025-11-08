Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Head to Head Review

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Camden Property Trust 2 9 6 0 2.24

LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 461.62%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $120.05, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Camden Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $364.34 million 7.81 $44.53 million $0.38 25.30 Camden Property Trust $1.57 billion 6.93 $163.29 million $2.47 41.20

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. LXP Industrial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 24.07% 4.34% 2.30% Camden Property Trust 9.99% 3.30% 1.74%

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Camden Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

