Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho raised Papa John’s International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Papa John's International Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of PZZA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,991. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John's International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 235,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 25.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John's International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.



