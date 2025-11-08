Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

