Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 140,141 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $357,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

