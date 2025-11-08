Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.9 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. 1,176,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 286.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

