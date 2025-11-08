National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$216.00 to C$234.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
