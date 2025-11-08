National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$216.00 to C$234.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$202.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$196.44. 482,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$146.97. The company has a market cap of C$19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$71.79 and a 12-month high of C$204.50.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

