CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CarGurus also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 39.41%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,228 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $42,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,826.86. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 441,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,940,901.68. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 491.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

