Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 494,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,694,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.1% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.04. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

