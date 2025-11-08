Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFY. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$81.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.50.

Shares of TSE:DFY traded up C$2.55 on Friday, hitting C$70.20. The company had a trading volume of 416,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,170. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.15. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.75 and a 52-week high of C$79.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.88.

In other news, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total transaction of C$257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,285.02. The trade was a 31.34% decrease in their position. Also, Director Sonia Baxendale acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,050. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

