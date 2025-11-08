Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAS. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAS

Cascades Stock Up 1.8%

Cascades Dividend Announcement

CAS traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,997. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.