Keystone Financial Services Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. One Wealth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,136 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 116,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $207.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average is $197.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

