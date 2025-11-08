International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $306.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $319.35. The company has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.83.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.