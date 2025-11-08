First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.