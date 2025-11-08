iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,006,000 after buying an additional 1,538,926 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after purchasing an additional 872,352 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 722,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 709,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.