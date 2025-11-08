iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBMF. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

