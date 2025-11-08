Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $57.83 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $57,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,410,000 after purchasing an additional 606,482 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 424,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.