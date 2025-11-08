Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $59.66 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Accenture by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb lowered Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $245.87 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

