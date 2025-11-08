Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF $BOTZ

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

