Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 42.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Corteva by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

