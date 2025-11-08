Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,498 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 4.1%

Starbucks stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.46. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.