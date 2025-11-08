Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $96,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $13,810,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.94. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $108.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,248.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

