Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $97,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

