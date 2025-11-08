Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NU were worth $113,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in NU by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in NU by 43.6% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $15.85 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

