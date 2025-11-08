Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $105,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelixis from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

