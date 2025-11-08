Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 298,731 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $108,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JNK stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

