Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 38,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,365,004.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,419,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,693,006.09. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $2,134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,359 shares of company stock worth $3,932,155. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

