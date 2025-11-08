Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,385 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,142,000 after buying an additional 3,917,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after buying an additional 417,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,325,000 after acquiring an additional 323,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.