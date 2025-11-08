Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $60,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.71.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $602.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $469.24 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $719.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

