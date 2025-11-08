Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.54% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $49,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa purchased 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $197,066.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 369,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry Sommer acquired 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 720,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,882.56. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,035 shares of company stock valued at $912,121. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

