Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 320,534 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.35% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $63,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 483.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

CGDG stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

