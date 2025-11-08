iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

