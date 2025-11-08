Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 275,655 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,655 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.88% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $54,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 745.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 787,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 694,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,823,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,873,000 after buying an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,310,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,257,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,588,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

