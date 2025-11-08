Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYM stock opened at $142.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a market cap of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $115.07 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

